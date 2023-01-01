Our client, a large regional health plan serving more than two million members in the midwestern United States, was operating on a 30-year-old legacy system that lacked the flexibility and scalability needed to keep pace with changing regulations, high claims volumes and consumer expectations. The existing system failed to support the plan’s core business and was unable to deliver due to a lack of automated processes, inaccurate benefits configuration and sluggish, inaccurate provider reimbursements. As a result, it faced adverse business consequences such as fiscal penalties and reduced credibility and trust with providers and members alike.

Our approach

The client turned to Cognizant for solutions to address its immediate challenges, as well as gain needed flexibility to adapt to new regulations—such as data interoperability and price transparency. The company also needed scalability and power capabilities to meet new industry opportunities as they arise. The client entered a multiyear contract with Cognizant to address these key business needs.

Two key strategies were outlined to achieve the client’s goals, migrating to the TriZetto® Facets® platform—Cognizant’s next-generation core administration system that integrates consumer, care, claims and revenue management in a single, flexible platform—and optimizing processes. The critical focus areas included automation, process reengineering, best practices and standards, data simplification and proven configuration methodology. Once Cognizant migrated the client to Facets, a business process optimization plan was initialized, and a benefits automation center of excellence (BCoE) was created. This was the starting point to automating the client’s internal processes and ultimately improving brand reputation.