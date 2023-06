The Facets Core Administration platform, trusted by more than 75 healthcare organizations, consists of a rich set of modules that allow payer organizations to meet their business requirements while positioning them for growth and change. With scalability to meet the transaction needs of the largest healthcare plans, Facets addresses the needs of Commercial Group, Individual, Consumer-Directed, Managed Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and, Part D, Disability and Specialty health plans. In addition to its core modules, Facets includes an entire ecosystem of Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products and third-party applications that extend its features and functions.