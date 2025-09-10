Case study
At a glance
Industry
Aerospace & Defense/Manufacturing
Location
Global
Challenge
Manual OEE tracking led to inaccurate efficiency reporting across ~250 machines
Success Highlights
- Over $400M projected in modeled financial impact
- Over 10% hidden efficiency gap identified
Our approach
Cognizant conducted a comprehensive multilayered assessment and developed a solution tailored to the client’s production environment:
- Site and technical assessments: We evaluated key production sites, machinery, architecture and data systems to understand the existing OEE calculation mechanisms
- Data discrepancy analysis: Our team analyzed the OEE input methods and formulas to identify overreporting issues and root causes
- Tailored OEE model design: We developed a custom-fit OEE model aligned to the client’s operational parameters
- To-be architecture and rollout planning: Future-state architecture was designed to support full-scale deployment across plants, along with a phased implementation roadmap
- Business case development: We quantified the ROI potential by modeling the impact of correcting OEE underreporting, establishing a clear link between data integrity and throughput gains
Business outcomes
Cognizant’s OEE automation approach provided the client with accurate performance baselines and insights into hidden inefficiencies. Based on these findings, the projected benefits include:
- $400M
projected in annual throughput improvement
- $16M
projected in CapEx avoidance over three years
- 10%+
hidden efficiency gap identified
These results are modeled projections based on identified OEE gaps and expected operational improvements. Future phases will focus on scaling the solution across all production lines.