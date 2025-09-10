Manual tracking masked true performance

A global aerospace manufacturer operated a complex production landscape of ~250 machines across its aircraft and aviation systems facilities. Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) was manually calculated using operator-entered data, which introduced discrepancies and led to inaccurate performance metrics.

Inaccurate data hindered decision-making

These inaccuracies not only masked inefficiencies but also hindered the client’s ability to accurately measure and improve plant throughput. The organization needed a data-driven, scalable solution to uncover the true baseline of OEE and support strategic decisions around investments, performance improvements and future scalability