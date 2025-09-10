  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@bc2bd3a" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@11260256" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4a85d2ff" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@33f02327" Investors
Case study
Manufacturing case study

Paving the way to $400M+ value with real-time production visibility and automated OEE tracking for a leading aircraft manufacturer

Cognizant helps a leading global aircraft manufacturer automate OEE tracking, providing real-time production visibility and modeling $400M+ in potential throughput and cost improvements.

At a glance

Industry
Aerospace & Defense/Manufacturing

Location
Global

Challenge

Manual OEE tracking led to inaccurate efficiency reporting across ~250 machines

Success Highlights

  • Over $400M projected in modeled financial impact
  • Over 10% hidden efficiency gap identified

The challenge

Manual tracking masked true performance

A global aerospace manufacturer operated a complex production landscape of ~250 machines across its aircraft and aviation systems facilities. Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) was manually calculated using operator-entered data, which introduced discrepancies and led to inaccurate performance metrics. 

Inaccurate data hindered decision-making

These inaccuracies not only masked inefficiencies but also hindered the client’s ability to accurately measure and improve plant throughput. The organization needed a data-driven, scalable solution to uncover the true baseline of OEE and support strategic decisions around investments, performance improvements and future scalability

Our approach

Cognizant conducted a comprehensive multilayered assessment and developed a solution tailored to the client’s production environment:

  • Site and technical assessments: We evaluated key production sites, machinery, architecture and data systems to understand the existing OEE calculation mechanisms
  • Data discrepancy analysis: Our team analyzed the OEE input methods and formulas to identify overreporting issues and root causes
  • Tailored OEE model design: We developed a custom-fit OEE model aligned to the client’s operational parameters
  • To-be architecture and rollout planning: Future-state architecture was designed to support full-scale deployment across plants, along with a phased implementation roadmap
  • Business case development: We quantified the ROI potential by modeling the impact of correcting OEE underreporting, establishing a clear link between data integrity and throughput gains
A man and woman looking at display

Business outcomes

people sitting in office
Uncovering the true baseline of efficiency

Automating OEE tracking highlighted discrepancies that, if addressed, could lead to over 10% improvement in operational efficiency. The modeled benefits included higher throughput, deferred capital investments and reduced unit costs, representing over $400M in potential value.

Cognizant’s OEE automation approach provided the client with accurate performance baselines and insights into hidden inefficiencies. Based on these findings, the projected benefits include:

  • $400M
    projected in annual throughput improvement
  • $16M
    projected in CapEx avoidance over three years
  • 10%+
    hidden efficiency gap identified

These results are modeled projections based on identified OEE gaps and expected operational improvements. Future phases will focus on scaling the solution across all production lines.

Related case studies

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/case-studies
  • cognizant:industries/manufacturing