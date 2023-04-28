Utilities
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The utilities segments we serve
Electricity
Cognizant’s electric utilities services leverage digital to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.
Gas
We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.
Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.
The energy segments we serve
Upstream
Cognizant’s upstream services unlock new business value while exceeding current operational needs.
Midstream
Our solutions leverage the latest digital capabilities, from remote surveillance to commodity trading analytics.
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Our holistic approach transforms companies
We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement solutions to make the digital transformation successful.
ENERGY & UTILITIES MANAGEMENT
Leadership
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
