Increasing reliance on new energy sources, along with a growing need for more efficiency, requires unprecedented operational agility—and investments in digital for traditional operators and new entrants alike.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The utilities segments we serve

Electricity

Cognizant’s electric utilities services leverage digital to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Gas

We help gas companies find new growth by enhancing the customer experience, improving reliability and optimizing assets.

Water

Our utilities practice has the industry and digital experience that water utilities need to create new business value.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for utilities clients.

The energy segments we serve

Upstream

Cognizant’s upstream services unlock new business value while exceeding current operational needs.

Midstream

Our solutions leverage the latest digital capabilities, from remote surveillance to commodity trading analytics.

Downstream

Cognizant’s digital offerings help refinery operators, distributors and retailers generate new value and growth.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Our holistic approach transforms companies

We start by pinpointing customer touchpoints, engagement channels and transactions in need of improvement. Then we implement solutions to make the digital transformation successful.

RESULTS

Automation cuts costs 50%

Based in Norway and the UK, Aize revolutionizes project execution and operation in heavy-asset industries.

RESULTS

Royal Vopak, a leading independent tank storage company,

leverages Oracle ERP cloud to optimize operations, increase agility and improve services.

RESULTS

A leading electric and gas utility

uses analytics to reduce service calls, resulting in potential savings of $1 million...

RESULTS

A top-performing major utility

increases customer satisfaction scores by 90% with a mobile app providing quick access to...

