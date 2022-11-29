Because Workday is a constantly evolving platform, making the most of it requires keeping up with the pace of change and adapting to new opportunities as they arise. Cognizant’s post-deployment support services ensure that Workday is performing efficiently and maintains strong continued adoption for your agency.

Our post-deployment support is key in helping government agencies achieve a continued return on their Workday investment with update support, custom integration development and training.Cognizant provides strategic planning and advisory services to ensure the long-term direction, guidance and success of your government agency. We help transition clients from their current state to where they need to be, focusing on the people, processes, technology and governance involved in digital transformation.

With our industry knowledge, Workday expertise and global resources, we can guide your agency, leveraging Workday to achieve your mission.