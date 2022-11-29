Skip to main content Skip to footer
Government transformation  

Government agencies face economic uncertainty, an evolving workforce, declining citizen engagement and a need for transparency. To address these challenges, they need a flexible foundation to improve processes and better serve citizens. 

Partnering with Cognizant’s Workday practice optimizes HR, finance and planning processes, boosting efficiency to achieve your mission. Cognizant’s deep understanding of the public sector, local and state governments, ensures your agency can leverage Workday to meet its goals.

Offerings

Begin your Workday journey

Using our proprietary deployment methodology and tools, we provide end-to-end Workday support to guide government agencies through every stage of the transformation process to ensure return on investment  from the start.

Your agency needs a reliable partner with a proven track record of success in government deployments, keeping your core mission of effectively serving your citizens in mind.

Cognizant’s Workday practice offers a variety of deployment packages designed to fit your unique needs, from initial planning and data auditing to go-live.

Maximize your Workday investment

Because Workday is a constantly evolving platform, making the most of it requires keeping up with the pace of change and adapting to new opportunities as they arise. Cognizant’s post-deployment support services ensure that Workday is performing efficiently and maintains  strong continued adoption for your agency. 

Our post-deployment support is key in helping government agencies achieve a continued return on their Workday investment with update support, custom integration development and training.

Achieve goals with Workday

Cognizant provides strategic planning and advisory services to ensure the long-term direction, guidance and success of your government agency. We help transition clients from their current state to where they need to be, focusing on the people, processes, technology and governance involved in digital transformation.

With our industry knowledge, Workday expertise and global resources, we can guide your agency,  leveraging Workday to achieve your mission. 

Solutions

Government transformation services

Discover the power of Cognizant’s advisory, deployment and post-deployment services for digital transformation in the public sector.

Learn more
Visual representation of finance and workforce transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing government operations

Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

