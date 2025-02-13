Skip to main content Skip to footer
Newsweek, America’s greatest workplaces for diversity 2024
Cognizant Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek for the Second Consecutive Year

Cognizant has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek.  Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group conducted an independent study based on publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and a survey of over 220,000 employees and more than 1.5 million company reviews. Cognizant received a five-star rating, the highest available, based on evaluation in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive efforts toward workplace diversity.

