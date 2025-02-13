Newsweek, America’s greatest workplaces for diversity 2024

Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Explore Belcan’s flexible, custom-tailored solutions.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled IPA.
Operate with insight and speed—using AI-powered processes that supercharge performance.
Migrate, manage and deliver the cloud-enabled outcomes that fuel your innovation and growth.
Put AI at the center of your business to enable innovation and growth.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Eliminate security blind spots and accelerate innovation, transformation and growth.
Drive faster, predictive and proactive decision-making.
Boost operational efficiency, optimize costs and speed product development.
Reimagine the customer experience, attract and retain top talent, and win in the digital economy.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
Sense change, optimize operations and mitigate risk with data-driven insights at quantum speed.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
Build the software of tomorrow at speed with a focus on business impact.
Turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Understand and anticipate the needs of AI-empowered customers.
Invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends.
Check out our other insights and research—and the experts behind them.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Explore Belcan’s flexible, custom-tailored solutions.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled IPA.
Operate with insight and speed—using AI-powered processes that supercharge performance.
Migrate, manage and deliver the cloud-enabled outcomes that fuel your innovation and growth.
Put AI at the center of your business to enable innovation and growth.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Eliminate security blind spots and accelerate innovation, transformation and growth.
Drive faster, predictive and proactive decision-making.
Boost operational efficiency, optimize costs and speed product development.
Reimagine the customer experience, attract and retain top talent, and win in the digital economy.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
Sense change, optimize operations and mitigate risk with data-driven insights at quantum speed.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
Build the software of tomorrow at speed with a focus on business impact.
Turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Understand and anticipate the needs of AI-empowered customers.
Invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
Keep up with the trends shaping the future of business—and stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends.
Check out our other insights and research—and the experts behind them.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We"ll be in touch soon
Please try again or post your inquiry to inquiry@cognizant.com.