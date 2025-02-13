Newsweek, America’s greatest workplaces for diversity 2024

Cognizant has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek. Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group conducted an independent study based on publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and a survey of over 220,000 employees and more than 1.5 million company reviews. Cognizant received a five-star rating, the highest available, based on evaluation in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive efforts toward workplace diversity.