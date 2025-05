Nelson Hall named Cognizant as a leader for our core banking services, excelling in process automation and AI & analytics. As part of the NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant reached the leader quadrant in every category, including Process Automation Services, AI & Analytics Services and Overall.

Cognizant's innovative solutions and extensive domain expertise enable us to deliver immediate benefits and meet future client needs. Our strategic direction focuses on regulatory customization, AI integration, and expanding nearshore capabilities, solidifying our leadership in the industry.