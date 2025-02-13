Forbes, World’s Best Employers 2024

Cognizant has once again been recognized as one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The World’s Best Employers 2024 were selected through an independent survey encompassing a vast sample of more than 300,000 participants across 50 different countries. Respondents from around the world gave their “willingness to recommend” their employer on a scale from 1 to 10 and, in addition, had the opportunity to review their company across various aspects of employment. Respondents also had the opportunity to review recent and previous employers and provide their public perception of other employers active within their country and industry.