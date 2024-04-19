Skip to main content Skip to footer
Automation Service Providers 2022
Cognizant named a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Automation Services Providers report

Cognizant was named one of the five providers helping organizations transform their operations by unearthing new sources of value to drive growth and manage risks. 

HFS Horizons OneEcosystem Horizon 3 innovator. Automation Services Providers, 2022.