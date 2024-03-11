12 questions you need to ask before changing payroll frequency

Is your company considering a pay frequency change? There are numerous reasons why companies switch frequencies, including state-mandated laws, minimization of costs, and employees’ preference. Regardless of the reason for the change, it can be a complicated undertaking.

Cognizant is no stranger to taking on complex payroll frequency changes. Our Workday practice has successfully assisted clients through this entire process, guiding them through the beginning discovery and design to testing (including a plan to parallel test with frequency changes) to communicating with employees. Based on our experience, here are the top twelve questions you need to ask before making a pay frequency change.

1. What are your state laws or FLSA requirements?

Many companies choose to go from semi-monthly to bi-weekly because of state laws or federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) requirements. Some states require a maximum frequency of bi-weekly, so this is the very first step you need to find out. To view your state laws on payroll, visit the U.S. Department of Labor State Payday Requirements.

2. What payroll change do you want to make?

The reasons clients switch to different payroll frequencies depends on many factors. We’ll outline two of the most common payroll frequency changes: to bi-weekly, and to semi-monthly.

In our experience, employees prefer a bi-weekly payroll schedule because it’s predictable, consistent, and easy to understand. Reasons clients have made the switch to bi-weekly include:

Preferred for processing hourly employees Makes FLSA calculations simpler Semi-monthly could vary between 72 and 96 hours for a full-time hourly worker



Consistent pay days every two weeks Timesheet submission follows a set schedule



Potential cost savings (going from weekly to bi-weekly) Payroll specialist may work fewer hours since the time spent gathering and inputting data would be reduced



On the other hand, plenty of companies decide to make the switch to semi-monthly payroll. Some of the reasons for this include:

Less time spent running payroll





Bi-weekly payrolls have a 27th pay period some years due to leap years





pay period some years due to leap years Clean accounting periods No accruals are necessary Costs are recognized in the month incurred



Benefits premiums are typically monthly, which makes reconciliation easier

3. When should I make the conversion?

We’ve helped clients change their payroll frequencies both during the initial payroll implementation and as a phase two, after the payroll implementation. You should start by checking calendars and ask if there are days that align perfectly with the old and new period; for example, the start date of the new period might be the same as the start date of the old period. If so, this is a good day to make the change.

If no days align with both periods, you have a couple of options to consider regarding how the adjustment to the period will be handled.

Option A: Use “catch-up” payroll if you owe more days between periods.





Option B: Advance hours if there are shorted days in the period. Offer employees a loan to cover the overlapping pay periods.

4. How will benefit deductions be handled?

You already know each of your employees will be concerned about paycheck deductions from benefits like health and dental insurance, so it’s important to address how these will be handled. For example, in a semi-monthly to bi-weekly conversion you can choose to either:

Remain at 24 periods (skipping the third payroll twice a year)





Convert to 26 periods





Skip deductions on the first payroll (if shorted days in period and collect on the next third payroll)

5. How will garnishments be handled?

Common examples of wage garnishments that will affect payroll include taxes, child support, defaulted student loans, and court costs that weren’t paid. You’ll need to see whether agencies will need to be informed of the frequency change, and what deduction amounts or calculations will be affected. For example, you may be switching from a smaller weekly deduction amount, or a larger bi-weekly deduction amount.

6. How will this impact time-off accruals?

With a change in payroll frequency, you may need to change the time-off accrual frequency.

7. Are there any reports impacted?

If you have reports or calculated fields based on payroll frequency or specific pay groups, you will need to update them.