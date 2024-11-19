The case for holistic delivery of physical and mental healthcare

Physical and mental health often are symbiotic. Depression, for example, is linked to asthma, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular problems, sleep issues and more, One-third of people with serious medical conditions experience mental health issues.

Yet, particularly in the US healthcare system, there’s little coordination between primary care clinicians and behavioral health providers. Further, with the fragmented availability of behavioral health services, two-thirds of primary care physicians say they’re unable to connect their patients to outpatient mental health services.

The gap also leads to further negative consequences, such as the potential for adverse drug interactions when there’s no single point of coordination for all treatments prescribed to patients with behavioral and physical co-morbidities. The risk of undiagnosed conditions also grows when primary care and mental health specialists cannot coordinate their care.

One study found the US healthcare industry could save $185 billion annually by integrating behavioral health services into primary care. While investing in the necessary systems and offering additional benefits would increase costs initially, the projected returns are considerable, as much as $3 for every $1 of investment in integration.

There is enormous market opportunity for healthcare organizations that integrate primary and behavioral care. By rethinking their operations and supporting them with modern capabilities, health organizations can deliver holistic strategies and whole-person care models that deliver efficiencies and cost savings, as well as better care outcomes.

Stage is set for integrated behavioral and primary care services

A mix of cultural, regulatory and technological incentives have intertwined to create a compelling business case for integrating mental health, crisis management and addiction services into primary care. These forces include:

Demographic needs . The elderly are susceptible to depression and anxiety, often as a result of their medications and physical health changes. As the US population ages, an integrated care model will help clinicians recognize and mitigate these issues. Meanwhile, studies and surveys show increasing anxiety and depression among adolescents, representing a growing need for services among this population, as well.





. The elderly are susceptible to depression and anxiety, often as a result of their medications and physical health changes. As the US population ages, an integrated care model will help clinicians recognize and mitigate these issues. Meanwhile, studies and surveys show increasing anxiety and depression among adolescents, representing a growing need for services among this population, as well. Cultural shifts. Increased public awareness of mental health challenges, including celebrities and athletes sharing their experiences, has encouraged more individuals to seek help with less fear of being stigmatized.





Increased public awareness of mental health challenges, including celebrities and athletes sharing their experiences, has encouraged more individuals to seek help with less fear of being stigmatized. Expansion of digital health services. Telehealth and digital mental health platforms can make primary and mental healthcare more accessible and convenient. Digital channels often are the preferred choice for younger people.





Telehealth and digital mental health platforms can make primary and mental healthcare more accessible and convenient. Digital channels often are the preferred choice for younger people. Regulatory requirements. The 2024 final rules relating to the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act are designed to protect healthcare insurance plan participants, beneficiaries and enrollees from facing greater restrictions on accessing mental health and substance use disorder benefits than they do with medical or surgical benefits. The rule doesn’t require insurers to offer mental health services but creates the expectation that such services will be easy to access and covered by benefits.





The 2024 final rules relating to the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act are designed to protect healthcare insurance plan participants, beneficiaries and enrollees from facing greater restrictions on accessing mental health and substance use disorder benefits than they do with medical or surgical benefits. The rule doesn’t require insurers to offer mental health services but creates the expectation that such services will be easy to access and covered by benefits. Empowered healthcare consumers . A recent Gallup poll found 57% of Americans think mental health service access, cost and quality are much worse than medical services. With dozens of new entrants in the mental health space, and consumers increasingly free to choose where they spend their healthcare dollars, some of these new approaches may disrupt traditional delivery models.





. A recent Gallup poll found 57% of Americans think mental health service access, cost and quality are much worse than medical services. With dozens of new entrants in the mental health space, and consumers increasingly free to choose where they spend their healthcare dollars, some of these new approaches may disrupt traditional delivery models. Technology innovation. Generative AI, machine learning, automation and data analytics make it possible to more easily coordinate holistic care while also improving overall operations efficiency. “As a service” models can enable healthcare organizations to tap modern technology more cost effectively. Federal interoperability regulations and application programming interfaces (API) based on FHIR®* standards should enable more fluid data flows that enhance care coordination, improve data accessibility and support comprehensive care.

These shifts are driving demand for behavioral health services, with state governments, school districts, employee assistance programs and pharmaceutical companies looking for care partners. The challenge is how best to deliver integrated primary and mental healthcare.