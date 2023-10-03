Why digital efforts fail—and five tips for success

Although the term “digital transformation” has lost some of its cachet over the years, the practice of digitizing business activities and processes is alive and well. According to IDC, global investment in digitalization and digitization will reach $2.8 trillion in 2025, up from $1.8 trillion in 2022.

The problem is, the percent of digital transformation initiatives that fail has also remained high over the years—87.5% on average, according to some observers. For many risk-averse organizations and mission-critical enterprises, this is highly discouraging news.

The reason for many of these failures, surprisingly, is not the digital transformation itself. Instead, the culprit is often something that existed even before the transformation was begun: the poor performance of the business’s critical processes and its inability to manage the performance of those processes or the wider value chain.

The fact is, if core business processes are ‘broken’ (i.e., they are error-prone, inefficient, time-consuming, non-compliant or high-risk), then the products or services they produce will likely be broken as well.

Worse, the issues related to poor process performance can multiply as a result of the digital transformation effort. When this happens, stakeholders face the choice of protecting the business-as-usual to gain short-term business continuity or continuing with the transformation investment to gain even greater benefits in the longer term.

Unfortunately, businesses often go with the short-term option, which ends up slowing down or even halting the transformation initiative. Often, it’s the digital effort that gets blamed when, in actuality, the real offender is a lack of rigor around foundational, core business processes.

To maximize their chances of digital transformation success, then, businesses need to better understand and address the root causes of their poor process performance, as well as understand and monetize the causalities within their value chains.

Getting to the root causes

Based on our experience with many large digital transformations, most companies find it very difficult to identify and understand the real root causes of their broken processes—and thus are unable to fix them, either through process improvement or automation. It takes specialized capabilities to identify the real root causes, as well as understand the causalities and relationships that drive good process performance and value creation from the company’s wider value chain.

Typically, organizations pursuing digital transformation have processes that aren’t meeting defined operational—and thus also financial—KPIs. The transformation puts additional stress on those KPIs, and the organization has no ability to understand what happened to negatively impact the transformation effort.

When it comes to relationships and causalities within the company-wide value chain, consider the example of a company working to digitize its asset maintenance processes. The company gets busy collecting asset data via sensors and cameras, analyzing data patterns, building digital twins, etc. to improve average time-to-fix or asset uptime. And, higher asset uptime ultimately means higher throughput or longer production times and, thus, potentially higher revenue.

But in actuality, it’s not that simple—the changes in the maintenance strategy ultimately impact many other enterprise areas and considerations that need to allow for this additional capacity.

For instance:

Are the sales and marketing teams ready to fill these new productivity windows?





How will higher uptime impact the production material handling supply chain and stock levels?





How does asset uptime correlate with the extra resource capacity needed to accommodate the new productivity levels?

This is just a partial list of maintenance process causalities and relationships. Further, every single business process will have its own list of such causalities directly related to the improvement of an operational KPI and resulting improvement of a financial KPI. In our experience, these causalities and KPIs are not sufficiently visible or explicit, and this widespread lack of knowledge about what drives business value up or down or across the wider value chain causes unnecessary delays in generating required ROI from digital investments.

Broken value chains

A big reason for this knowledge gap is the preponderance of siloed operating models. Not only does each part of the value chain often chase different and often contradictory or incorrect KPIs, but these KPIs are also frequently not aligned toward maximizing the benefits of the value chain for the company’s customers and stakeholders.

The overall impact of the poor process performance includes:

Lower than expected ROI from investments in new tech and data





Slower than expected results of digital transformation





Difficulty recognizing the expected impact of the digital transformation effort on the company’s operational KPIs

In the worst cases, the digital transformation is slowed down or stopped altogether, damaging the organization in the long term, especially if it ceases to believe in its ability to pursue a larger transformation effort. This is particularly harmful when such a transformation is desperately needed to avoid business failure or bankruptcy.

Toward a bigger and faster digital transformation impact

By focusing on improving their key business processes—and building their operational excellence capabilities—businesses are more likely to experience the positive effects of digital transformation and improve their likelihood of success. They can do this by applying approaches like Lean management, continuous improvement, value stream management and/or Six Sigma.

Here are five things companies should consider when looking to be “transformation ready” and transformation successful.