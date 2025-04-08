Why airlines are betting on bundling



Making miles go further

Coalition Loyalty Programs are collaborative initiatives where multiple brands share the same rewards “currency,” allowing customers to earn and spend points or miles across a range of different businesses in different retail sectors. By expanding the number of opportunities for customers to accumulate and use points, such programs are that much more effective and building and maintaining customer loyalty.

The airline industry has led the way in developing these multi-sector loyalty programs, partnering with lifestyle brands, event planners, concert promoters, ticketing companies and even convenience stores to expand the range of redemption options for loyal customers, who can now spend their accumulated points of miles on almost anything they want, from hotel stays, to dining experiences, to access to exclusive events.

Or shoes and coffee. Qantas Airways' partnership with Accent Footwear allows frequent flyers to earn and spend points on footwear purchases, earning two points per dollar spent at more than 670 footwear and clothing stores across Australia, while Delta Air Lines' partnership with Starbucks lets members can earn one mile per dollar spent at Starbucks—and double miles on designated Delta travel days.

Bundles: the hurdles

Like most things, bundling strategies for the airline industry come with several inherent challenges:

1. Coordination

Before offerings from multiple ancillary travel partners, like hotels and car rental companies, can be combined into an airline bundle, all parties need to be ready to participate, and to coordinate their activities across locations. To meet this challenge, airlines must form strategic partnerships and, ideally, synchronize their use of technology platforms to streamline collaboration.

Happily, organizations like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are stepping up to facilitate strategic partnerships between airlines and various travel service providers. Such partnerships not only let airlines expand their networks and resources to offer a wider range of destinations, hotels and car rental options, they deliver insights into customer tastes and preferences in other sectors, allowing for the packaging of even more enticing bundles in the future.

2. Technology

It's not enough that all partners in a bundle use the same, or at least compatible digital platforms. It’s also vital that these platforms be up-to-date and fit-for-purpose, able to meet the ever-higher expectations of modern travelers. Most airlines, duly, are modernizing their IT systems to support new bundling strategies.

American Airlines, for example, now uses a Passenger Service System (PSS) to integrate flight bookings, hotel reservations, and car rentals into a single, one-stop-shop platform. AA also uses dynamic pricing models and AI-driven analytics to tailor packages based to customer’s individual preferences.

3. Delivering real value

None of this means anything, of course, unless the resulting bundles are actually attractive to customers. In sectors as competitive as travel and hospitality, delivering real value that stands out in a sea of retail opportunities poses a significant challenge for airlines. To clear this hurdle, airlines must be unstinting in their creativity and their attention to the needs and desires of customers. In particular, they must actively seek out brands beyond the travel sector with whom they can partner to create more desirable bundle.

Singapore Airlines has done this to great effect, partnering with Canyon Ranch to offer wellness-focused bundles on their long-haul flights, these bundles include wellness cuisines, rest and relaxation amenities, and even guided stretching exercises to help keep passengers happy on comfortable, no matter how long their flight or far their journey takes them.

Buckle up and bundle up

By bundling travel-related and non-travel-related ancillaries and offering improved redemption options for airline miles, airlines can differentiate their offerings and open up new revenue streams. This strategic approach not only enhances the travel experience for passengers but also allows airlines to cross industries, creating new value propositions that better position their brand and foster customer loyalty.