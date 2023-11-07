Skip to main content Skip to footer


November 07, 2023

eWeek interview: what’s next for AI?

In a wide-ranging conversation, Cognizant’s Babak Hodjat discusses what’s next and how businesses can use AI to generate competitive advantage.

“How do you orchestrate generative AI, alongside your business data, in order to ultimate affect the KPIs that you care about?” That’s just one question addressed by Babak Hodjat, who is Cognizant’s CTO for AI and a globally recognized expert on the technology that’s changing business—and the world.

In an interview with eWeek Editor in Chief James Maguire, Hodjat explores various LLMs, the need for organizations to fine-tune their own models, and why the challenges around generative AI implementation must be addressed for long-term leadership.

Babak Hodjat
VP, Evolutionary AI
Babak Hodjat

Babak Hodjat is VP of Evolutionary AI at Cognizant and former co-founder & CEO of Sentient. He is responsible for the technology behind the world’s largest distributed AI system and was the founder of the world's first AI-driven hedge fund.

Babak.Hodjat@cognizant.com
