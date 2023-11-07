November 07, 2023
eWeek interview: what’s next for AI?
In a wide-ranging conversation, Cognizant’s Babak Hodjat discusses what’s next and how businesses can use AI to generate competitive advantage.
“How do you orchestrate generative AI, alongside your business data, in order to ultimate affect the KPIs that you care about?” That’s just one question addressed by Babak Hodjat, who is Cognizant’s CTO for AI and a globally recognized expert on the technology that’s changing business—and the world.
In an interview with eWeek Editor in Chief James Maguire, Hodjat explores various LLMs, the need for organizations to fine-tune their own models, and why the challenges around generative AI implementation must be addressed for long-term leadership.
