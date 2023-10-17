Want net zero? Use AI

As noted in this study, an overwhelming 87% of private-sector leaders believe artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in fighting climate change. However, only a paltry 43% have a vision for how this will happen.

Small wonder, too: “Existing AI-related climate solutions are scattered, tend to be difficult to access, and lack the resources to scale,” says one of the study’s authors. Matters are complicated by the fact that AI and machine learning, computationally intensive as they are, themselves contribute to climate change.

The Cognizant take

Generally speaking, says Dr. Rouzbeh Amini, Cognizant’s Global Sustainability Offerings Lead, the transition to net zero is impossible to imagine without widespread employment of AI. At the same time, he is also quick to call for specificity when discussing how AI would best be used.



“There is a tendency to call pretty much everything related to analytics ‘AI,’ which is wrong,” he says. “AI’s true technical definition is ‘intelligence demonstrated by machine,’ and intelligence typically involves decision-making.”

With that in mind, Amini identifies the following three categories in which AI can best contribute to helping businesses meet sustainability goals: