A successful AI strategy starts with selecting the right type of AI

1 . Predictive AI: Enhancing decision-making

Predictive AI leverages historical data to identify patterns and forecast future outcomes. By applying machine learning models to vast datasets, businesses can anticipate demand shifts, optimize resources and mitigate risks before they materialize.

Example: Detecting fraudulent pension contributions (pension spiking) using traditional machine learning models and predictive AI

We worked with a pension organization to address the critical challenge of detecting anomalous or "spiked" pension contributions within large volumes of transaction data. Pension organizations often face significant financial risk due to irregular, one-off or suspiciously high contributions that may not align with historical patterns or regulatory guidelines.

This challenge was a good fit for predictive AI as it can predict future events (spiking), given the historical (compensation) data.

The system leverages a large learning model trained to distinguish between normal and spiked pension contributions. It ingests historical transaction data, captures relevant patterns (such as contribution frequency, amount deviations and contributor profiles) and flags outliers. The API framework ensures efficient, real-time inference and integration with existing pension management systems. Additionally, the system provides insights to the business on the impact of anomalies.

Key advantages of the system include:

Automatically detects spiked pension contributions

Reduces the need for manual review

Minimizes the risk of fraudulent or non-compliant transactions

Enables decision-making with concise summaries and actionable insights of historical data

Supports proactive risk management and strategic planning by delivering timely, relevant information about transaction anomalies.

Potential applications include insurance, banking and payroll systems where contribution or payment spikes may indicate risk, fraud or compliance issues.

2 . Cognitive AI: Improving customer experience

Cognitive AI replicates human-like reasoning, enabling machines to understand context, process natural language and derive meaning from unstructured data. Such data can include corporate- and domain-specific knowledge bases, emails, retirement fund documents and social media posts. This form of AI is particularly valuable in customer service, knowledge management and personalization.

Example: Streamlining customer service with retirement-fund Q&A bots

In our work with a financial services organization, we leveraged a question-and-answer (Q&A) bot to support customer service teams. This bot contextualizes fund management documents and provides instant, reliable support for customer service staff.

Because of the customer-facing nature of these interactions, and the resulting need for fast support—cognitive AI was the ideal solution for this bot. Agentic AI may have also been a possible solution; however, an agentic solution would have required many more resources to achieve the same outcome due to the ongoing decision-making of agentic AI vs. the repetitive nature of cognitive AI.

This AI-powered bot streamlined the process of obtaining information such as investment options, plan rules and retirement strategies, making financial planning tools more accessible to customer service staff. These Q&A bots enabled portfolio managers and financial advisors to deliver a higher standard of service while optimizing their own workflows.

Key advantages of this system include:

Real-time, 24x7 support for questions regarding retirement plan options, contributions, withdrawals and tax

Effective leverage of retirement, investment and regulatory documents

Consistent, accurate information delivery, reducing confusion and errors in retirement planning

Scalable support for a wide range of user queries without increasing operational costs

Continuous learning from user interactions

Improved quality and relevance of responses over time

Q&A bots can be integrated into online management platforms, planning tools and customer support portals, helping both users and customer support staff navigate the complexities of financial planning and beyond.

3 . Generative AI: Driving innovation and productivity

Generative AI creates new content, ideas or solutions based on patterns learned from existing data. It can be applied in creative industries (content generation), scientific research (drug discovery) and manufacturing (product design).

Example: Boosting employee productivity with generative AI-driven tools

Because generative AI is extremely effective with generating new content, this type of AI is ideal for supporting employees and other internal stakeholders to work more efficiently.

We used generative AI to develop “everyday work aids” for a financial services firm. While these were developed for a financial services organization, they are applicable across industries.