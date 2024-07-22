How the Science of Intuition™ can increase business relevance



Industrial intuition enables businesses to anticipate and act, immediately

But intuition also has an important place in the business world, as well. Whether determining a new pricing structure or recommending a course of action for a key client, there's a lot riding on business decisions today.

For businesses, technology can now mimic the power of human intuition, allowing organizations to industrialize intuition, channeling awareness, intelligence and experience into the exact right decision.

That’s why, while intuition can seem mysterious, its benefits are too compelling to ignore. And while the Science of Intuition™ is still being explored and developed, its mechanisms are thoroughly researched and well-documented. Understanding the science behind intuition can not only improve individual decision-making—we believe it can also increase the relevance of an organization.

In this article, we’ll look at what the latest science says about how intuition works and translate those insights to the industrial level. We’ll then explore how to cultivate an intuition-like capability in your business that anticipates expectations, acts instantly and leaves competitors scrambling in its wake.



Understanding the Science of Intuition™

At some point, we've all been advised to trust our gut. It turns out the idea that intuition is linked to “a second brain” in our stomach is increasingly supported by scientific research. Studies on the biology of intuition highlight interactions between the brain’s caudate nucleus and right hippocampus, and the enteric nervous system in the digestive tract.

While it was originally believed that signals only traveled one way—from the brain to the digestive system—we now know that communication flows in both directions. This gut sense may indeed be your intuition speaking.

Just as neurons connect different parts of the body to generate intuition, various systems and processes within a modern business can harness data and software to predict and respond to shifting market conditions. Engineering intuition like this may involve system upgrades and new capabilities that make your whole operating model more efficient, more adaptable and, ultimately, more intuitive.

With the right set of intelligent and automated business processes, enabled by technology and data, you can turn your organization’s entire body of knowledge into a more sophisticated model that helps the whole business act faster and smarter in every moment.

Blend intuition with analysis for faster, more effective decision-making

Businesses often talk about data-driven decision-making. And intuition is the ultimate example of that. Intuition is an automatic process that provides instantaneous access to the vast data lakes of experience and knowledge that accumulate over time, producing immediate knowledge without the need for conscious, analytical reasoning. This unconscious intelligence is always active, capable of assessing ambiguity and quickly arriving at answers, enabling action without deliberation.

It’s even better when intuition happens alongside analytical reasoning. Like the analytical process, the intuitive process also “includes problem definition, analysis, and synthesis,” as one study says, “but these stages occur faster and are mostly non-conscious and deeply intertwined.” Most researchers acknowledge that both systems typically operate in tandem when people think, and that the most effective decision-making combines both intuition and analysis.

Business can use artificial intelligence (AI) to quite literally eliminate the gap between intuition and analysis. Prior to AI, business decisions were based on individual intuition and judgments derived from small datasets, simple calculations and a lifetime of experience. This approach was manual and, therefore, prone to bias or error.

Then came data-driven workflows, which dramatically enhanced the ability to analyze large amounts of information, expanding the aperture and drastically increasing —and sharpening—insights. While this process enhanced decision-making, it was still time-consuming.

With AI, businesses can get richer insights at a previously unheard-of speed. AI makes decision-making both intuitive and rigorously analytical. With AI-driven capabilities, businesses can optimize workflows across their operations, from supply chain management to CRM.