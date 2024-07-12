Gen AI: A gamechanger for graduates entering the workforce



In this blog, Cognizant leaders share their insights on how they think AI could impact the future of work, and their advice for new graduates on how to harness AI today to fuel their professional growth.

Be a ‘learning athlete’ dedicated to continuous upskilling



We’re at a turning point for professional growth. Because generative AI makes human skillsets more valuable, new graduates should use this moment as a springboard to expand their capabilities, try new roles and become more versatile.

We’re moving from what could be called a “structured” learning environment to an “unstructured” one. Learning is no longer an experience reserved for academic institutions, under the guidance of professors and syllabi. We’re all in charge of our own learning journeys now. We need to think of ourselves as learning athletes.