The here and now of the metaverse

When it comes to the metaverse, there may seem to be more questions than answers. For starters, is there one metaverse or several? (The answer: currently, it’s the latter).

But while the metaverse as a whole is still evolving, its component parts—the technologies and concepts that make it work—are ready for use now. So even at this early stage, it's time to understand what those building blocks are and how they can be applied to business opportunities today.

That’s why we’ve created a guide that details six metaverse components available now and maps them to four business opportunities with high potential for delivering returns in the virtual world. We’ve also defined four challenges you’re likely to encounter on your metaverse journey and how to avoid them.

With this pragmatic approach, businesses can begin to realize metaverse benefits today such as better customer engagement and employee experience, new revenue channels and more efficient business operations.

In this eBook, you will discover how to gain a critical foothold in the virtual world by building on what exists today to generate value immediately, while retaining the agility to scale for tomorrow.