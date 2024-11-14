Breaking barriers: Maximizing Saudi Arabia's gen AI investment

Saudi Arabia is at an inflection point in its technology journey, and it’s certainly not holding back on demonstrating its commitment to artificial intelligence. Launched in 2016 to great fanfare, the kingdom's Vision 2030—a blueprint for economic diversification—ignited an immense surge in investment in digital infrastructure and innovation. This year, Saudi Arabia has established a $100 billion fund to invest in AI and other technologies and is in negotiations to secure an additional $40 billion to invest in AI companies.

With approximately 70% of Vision 2030's objectives directly or indirectly linked to AI, Saudi Arabia is on a trajectory to become a global AI powerhouse. As the kingdom diversifies into sectors like tourism, technology and logistics, generative AI is set to play an increasingly vital role in driving growth and innovation.

In our recent study, Saudi businesses say they plan to spend $76.5 million on generative AI this year, well over the global average of $47 million. Little wonder, then, that the nation’s respondents are more confident than the global average when it comes to encouraging generative AI momentum in the region.

But while Saudi Arabia seems poised to emerge as a fertile ground for generative AI, challenges such as talent acquisition, maturity of technologies and regulatory hurdles persist. Moreover, 78% of businesses in the region believe they aren’t moving fast enough in their adoption journey.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 50 in Saudi Arabia. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

As for where businesses’ generative AI investments will be aimed in the near term, we looked at two distinct uses of the technology: productivity, such as helping people work more quickly and get more done, and disrupt-the-business innovation, which involves more sweeping change to business and operating models.

Overall, Saudi Arabia goes against the global trend: Over the next two years, more respondents expect to use generative AI to drive innovation than the global average (see Figure 1). This comes as no surprise, as the Saudi government has been actively supporting AI initiatives, providing funding, infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation across the nation.

This report identifies the regional and business factors that could either inhibit or accelerate generative AI momentum in Saudi Arabia. It also provides an industry-specific look at how generative AI will be used, a regional focus on business readiness and strategies to successfully implement generative AI in Saudi Arabia.

Greater focus on productivity than innovation

Q: Which of the following best describes the role generative AI will play in your organization's business strategy in the next two years? (Percent of respondents naming each as a top-3 choice)