Moving to regenerative agriculture with data and technology

The food and agriculture (F&A) industry is both highly vulnerable to environmental risks and a major contributor to them. However, the actions taken to address the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to increasingly frequent severe weather events have fallen well short of reflecting the urgency of the situation.

The impact of this inaction goes well beyond the industry. It’s not only producers and growers, commodity trading companies, food processors and manufacturers that pay the price: it’s the global economy itself. According to the UN Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO), the environmental “hidden costs” of the world’s agri-food systems totaled some $2.87 trillion in 2020 purchasing power parity.

The risks inherent to the industry’s intensive agricultural practices cannot be overstated. Research indicates that between 20% and 40% of the global land area is already degraded or degrading to some extent. If this trajectory continues, we will not only be consuming less nutritional food but will also end up with even less arable land to feed the global population.

Aware of this situation, 159 countries late last year signed the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action. However, meaningful action depends on the hands-on involvement of F&A businesses.

Room for growth in agricultural sustainability

To gauge their attitude on this crucial topic, we surveyed 3,000 senior executives, including 295 from the food and agriculture industry, in partnership with Oxford Economics. Our findings revealed that, while executives widely acknowledge the need to focus on sustainability, the industry’s initiatives remain limited in scope. (For the full study, see “Deep Green: how data, technology and collaboration will drive the next phase of sustainability in business.”)

For instance, less than half (48%) agree or strongly agree their sustainability strategy is fully integrated into their corporate business strategy. Moreover, only 62% consider environmental sustainability an important or highly important part of their overall business strategy—a shockingly low share given the existential threat this area poses to the industry.

The truth is, since intensive monoculture releases CO2 stored in the soil and undermines biodiversity and crop resilience, as long as F&A companies follow this practice, they are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather.

Fortunately, there is a viable alternative: regenerative agriculture. This is an approach based on techniques such as crop rotation and agroforestry, among others, to improve soil and ecosystem health. It makes soils richer, helps them retain carbon and boosts biodiversity and growers’ incomes—all while increasing resilience to extreme weather. Modern technologies can turbocharge regenerative practices by providing precise, real-time data across multiple parameters.

It sounds like a no-brainer, but in our study, only four in 10 F&A companies consider regenerative strategies important or very important for their sustainability strategies.

A sustainability disconnect

Our study revealed low levels of engagement in sustainability efforts, especially when it comes to pursuing regenerative strategies.