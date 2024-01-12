On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lift others to lift yourself

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US, volunteers across the country will assemble care packages for those in need, clean up parks and help those who are food insecure. Senior business leaders, though, are in a position to take on an equally important challenge on this national day of service: grow future business and technology leaders by investing in diverse and underrepresented communities of talent.

Amid the increasing need for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) talent, too many young people lack access to not only four-year college STEM programs that lead to high-paying jobs but also the mentoring and guidance to move up the career ladder. This seemingly intractable challenge affects both the talent pools that business leaders rely on and the communities in which they live.

Business execs can use their role to invest in this source of talent and lift people up to achieve possibilities that have yet to be realized. By doing so, they will create lasting change for both underserved communities and the business itself by creating new and diverse pipelines of future tech leaders.

The STEM gap

It’s no secret that STEM occupations are on the rise. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM jobs are projected to grow 8% by 2029, compared with 3.7% for all other occupations.



The good news is the percent of underrepresented minorities in STEM jobs is also growing. According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), underrepresented minorities—including Hispanic, Black and American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN) populations—collectively represented 24% of the STEM workforce in 2021, up from 18% in 2011.

However, there is still a gap in the STEM opportunities available to these demographics. The NSF report also notes that underrepresented minorities make up one-third of the workforce in STEM jobs that typically do not require a college degree for entry. Those jobs tend to have the lowest salaries and highest unemployment in STEM.

Further, Black, Hispanic and AIAN STEM workers earn less than their white and Asian counterparts. And a Harvard University study found C-suites in Corporate America are still disproportionately white and male, with severe under-representation of women, Black and Hispanic/Latino executives in most C-suite positions. The report noted that the lack of equity at the top isn’t due to a pipeline problem. The US workforce is diverse, with 37% being Asian, Black and Latino. Yet a lack of equity in assessing, developing and promoting talent is undermining representation at the C-suite level.

With the current dynamics, a key source of talent is being missed, as are the creativity, innovation, skills and ideas that come with diverse talent. At an ethical and social level, it’s inequitable to deprive a large portion of the workforce of upwardly mobile career opportunities.

Investing in new sources of talent

Much of the challenge starts with attaining a college degree, itself. Even when underrepresented minority students can get into and pay for a four-year college program, many struggle to connect with the typical college environment. Because many colleges and universities don’t recognize or serve the unique needs of first-generation or underrepresented students, some students end up with low confidence, little sense of community and a lack of support.

For a variety of reasons, college completion rates remain much lower for Black, Hispanic and AIAN students than for white students, according to National Student Clearinghouse’s DEI Data Lab. Even if they do finish, many of the opportunities available to these students offer average salaries not far above minimum wage.

It’s clear that innovative approaches and investments are needed to make a STEM career accessible to people in underrepresented communities. One organization that is succeeding in this endeavor is The Marcy Lab School in New York, which offers recent high school graduates a no-cost, year-long, full-time fellowship in software engineering. The program combines a liberal arts curriculum with rigorous hands-on training that serves as a pathway to a high-paying career in technology.

In addition to the coursework, students are taught the critical thinking skills, professional fluency, resilience and leadership behaviors needed to thrive in the evolving tech sector. Students are also supported through coaching, mentoring and developing the network they need to launch a successful career. According to Marcy Labs, last year’s class—with just one year of intensive learning—landed software engineering jobs with an average wage of $106,000.

The role of senior leaders

Business execs have the opportunity to support—and even start—innovative efforts to grow the talent pipeline by increasing access to lucrative STEM careers. Here are three actions business leaders can take: