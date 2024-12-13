The key to growth for manufacturers: Unified commerce

Amazon casts a long shadow.

These days, thanks to the success and ubiquity of the online retail behemoth, everybody expects consumer-grade customer experience (CX)—and that includes buyers for B2B companies. They may be purchasing high-tensile-strength steel in hundred-ton lots, but they’ve come to expect the same convenience, discounts, and upsell-offers they receive when shopping online for a sweater. In B2B sales, buyer convenience now rivals price as a factor in closing sales.

Given this cultural shift, it stands to reason that manufacturers are seeking to make their buying experiences more consumer-like. Generative artificial intelligence and other technologies now offer manufacturers an opportunity to improve CX and increase revenue by shifting from an e-commerce mindset to unified commerce, in which account management, configuration, pricing/quoting, and order management are rolled into a single entity. These changes also result in a happier, more productive sales force.

Here we’ll look at the benefits of unified commerce, and the best areas in which to start deploying it, based on the experiences of clients whose transitions to unified commerce are well underway.

Benefits: moving beyond e-commerce

Unified commerce—the concept of unifying various sales channels—has existed in the B2C space for some time. Porting this idea into the B2B arena increases transparency, giving customers and salesforce greater confidence in the transaction. Everybody’s looking at the same data, and everybody knows it.

It gets better. Measured from the baseline of modern e-commerce, unified commerce also: