Insurance outside the box



But increased risk isn’t the only factor driving the E&S boom. Leaders in the field are also leveraging new technologies and strategies to streamline processes, better analyze risk, and help mitigate the volatility of a market where profits, by definition, are at the mercy of hard-to-predict events. With these innovations—detailed below—the E&S market has boomed and is more stable than ever before, to the point that even mainline insurers are now giving E&S a second look.

Inherent challenges



In E&S insurance, as in ‘regular’ insurance, insurers only turn a profit if the policies they issue are priced correctly, i.e., with premiums that accurately reflect the risk of the protected asset, and the probability of the policy holder filing a claim. Because E&S, by definition, covers assets where the risk-level is hard to assess, the process of underwriting an E&S policy typically involves more work, primarily in the area of data-gathering and risk analysis, than does a conventional insurance policy.

This work, moreover, has always been heavily reliant on manual processes. E&S applications often arrive as email attachments, for instance, rather than through online models common for mainstream commercial policies. Similarly, underwriters often resort to Google Map searches to understand the location or condition of a property. It is not uncommon for decision makers to spend more than half their time gathering the information they need to understand the unique characteristics of a particular risk, constraining the time they have to focus on underwriting.

Such ‘high touch’ processes not only drive-up costs and delays, but they also make it more difficult for insurers to tap data about past sales and claims. This, in turn, inhibits their ability to make consistent, informed underwriting decisions across geographies, or to share information and complete transactions with brokers.

It gets worse. Manual processes also make it harder to rapidly scale underwriting operations to serve a rising number of customers, leading to significant backlogs in processing applications. Adding to the delays and costs is a shortage of underwriters and claims appraisers with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve the E&S market. At the same time, increased litigation has led to many more claims on E&S insurers, straining the capacity of their operations departments.

If there were a way to ease these multiple bottlenecks, E&S providers could write policies faster and accurately, while freeing up underwriters’ time to leverage their expertise and their relationships to build more focused products and increase awareness of E&S products.

And there is a way. In fact, there are several.

E&S unleashed

Driven largely by mergers and acquisitions, the insurance wholesaler market has rapidly evolved in recent years, with E&S carriers investing in an ecosystem that allows seamless integration with wholesalers, enabling carriers to underwrite declined standard line insurance as E&S policies. In response, E&S insurers are reimagining their operating models to work more efficiently and effectively with this ecosystem and making significant investments in transforming their underwriting and claims processes. By investing in digital platforms, for instance, and other technologies such as automated document ingestion, and third party-data pre-fill, insurers have done away with many of the manual-process bottlenecks that were such a drag on the sector’s potential.

In terms of the actual underwriting process, the tech-driven gains have also been abundant. By revamping data architecture and equipping their operations teams with new analytic tool, carriers are now able to pre-qualify customers and segment risks before they reach the underwriter’s desk. Data analytics, aided by AI and ML, are now in use for automated ‘risk-appetite validation,’ and rules-driven automation to determine not only whether a risk is worth assigning to an underwriter, but which underwriter is best qualified to assess it.