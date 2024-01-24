Get the most out of process mining: 3 keys

You've just placed an order for those shoes that will go perfectly with the outfit for your event. You wait with anticipation for the delivery—which fails to come on the promised day. When the too-late shoes finally arrive, you sigh and return them.

You're in good company; 43% of one of our client’s returns were due to late or lost deliveries. The lack of timely tracking was an astronomical cost burden.

But process mining enabled the client to know, track and reduce the actual cost of processing returns in warehouses, anticipate return peaks in real time, and mitigate their impact through capacity planning. Carrier spend was reduced through timely and transparent tracking, which enabled the client to hold the carrier accountable and improve the real cost of a return.

Every organization has inefficiencies in processes that limit its ability to serve customers, shareholders and employees. Disparate application ecosystems and challenges around data management make optimizing processes time consuming and costly.

As businesses seek to address this headache, process mining has enjoyed growing adoption as a technique for discovering, monitoring and improving processes. By extracting data from event logs, process mining can identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, deviations, and non-standard ways of operation. The insights gained enable organizations to accelerate the remediation of process gaps, increase productivity, and improve experiences for employees and customers alike.