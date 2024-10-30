Gen AI is taking hold in DACH businesses

Businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) believe generative AI is critical to their future success. Buoyed by their conviction, businesses in the region report an average planned spend of $37 million this year, according to our recent research.

The enthusiasm for this technology is unsurprising, given the recent surge of AI startups and investments in the region. According to a recent study, Germany alone has seen a 35% increase in AI startups in 2024 compared with the previous year. The country has also seen a significant increase in AI-related patents and research and is home to the highest number of AI patent applicants at the European Patent Office. Meanwhile, over the border, Austria is predicted to see the market for gen AI grow by 47% from 2024 to 2030. Predictions are similarly bullish for Switzerland.

However, our study also reveals that a majority of businesses (71%) in the DACH region believe they aren't moving fast enough with respect to their generative AI strategies. Over half (56%) believe these delays will result in a competitive disadvantage. And despite significant investment in generative AI, the average per-business spending this year is below the global average of $47.5 million.

In addition, respondents express concerns that factors like talent shortages, technology insufficiencies and negative consumer perceptions may make it difficult to quickly develop and scale use cases in the DACH region.

The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, flexibility of operating models, costs and available talent—will influence how successful businesses are with implementing their generative AI strategies and how they will use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 200 in the DACH region. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical generative AI strategies are to business success, and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about their ability to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

To understand how different regions and countries varied relative to one another, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify those that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

For DACH, the momentum score is 8% lower than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary, but the most impactful are the comparatively more pessimistic views of talent availability and cost, and the perceptions of generative AI from both consumers and employees. Despite this, DACH businesses exhibit a more optimistic view of the flexibility of their operating models, the quality of output produced by generative AI and the readiness of their data.

DACH gen AI scorecard