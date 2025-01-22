Why France is positioned for success with generative AI

Businesses in France view generative AI as critical to their future success, according to our recent study, but they appear to be struggling with the associated costs. While the government has committed to allocating €500 million to AI training and development by 2030 to establish France as the AI hub of Europe, French businesses plan to spend just over $23.7 million on this powerful technology this year, which is under half the global average of $47 million.

A clear majority (69%) believe they aren't moving fast enough with their generative AI strategies, and over half (52%) believe current competitors will get ahead.

At the same time, the region offers an advantageous landscape for generative AI adoption relative to many other countries. The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, country infrastructure and available talent, for instance—as well as internal factors like the business’s own technology foundation, will influence success with implementing generative AI strategies and how businesses use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 100 in France. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success, and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about being able to roll out their generative AI strategy, based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

For France, the momentum score is 60% higher than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary, but the most impactful are respondents’ more optimistic views than their global peers when it comes to data privacy and security (which is viewed globally as an inhibitor but is cited as an accelerator by French respondents).

Executives from the region also have a rosier view of the flexibility of their business model, the regulatory environment (again viewed globally as an inhibitor, but as an accelerator in France) and employee perceptions.

That said, leaders in the region are more pessimistic than their global peers about the cost and availability of talent and the maturity of gen AI-related technologies. The region also has a more muted view of data readiness as an accelerator.

France’s gen AI scorecard

