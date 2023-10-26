Ever since generative artificial intelligence entered the business conversation late last year, it’s become impossible to separate the idea of being “future-ready” from adopting AI. With this powerful technology, businesses can attain the speed, agility and accurate decision-making they need to compete in today’s fast-changing environment.

Even before generative AI came along, AI adoption was growing. In a recent study by Economist Impact, AI and machine learning (ML) were among the top six technologies respondents had already adopted or planned to adopt in their quest to be future-ready (see Figure 1). Cognizant partnered with Economist Impact on the study—which surveyed 2,000 global executives across industries—as part of our ongoing work to define what it takes to be future-ready and how close businesses are to reaching a future-ready state. (For the full study, see “Ready for anything: what it means to be a modern business.”)



In our analysis of the data, nearly seven in 10 named AI/ML as a top investment area, indicating their belief that it‘s essential for doing business effectively today.