DACH businesses take sustainability to a new level

As in other European locations, businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) are ramping up their sustainability efforts with an eye toward fast-approaching regulations such as the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSDR). Doing so means facing up to two key challenges: obtaining high-quality data from their internal operations and supply chains, and overcoming the region’s acute workforce shortage, including people with the required digital skills to develop the intelligence needed to manage the sustainability transition.

In the background looms the even greater difficulty of the DACH economy’s historical reliance on automotive manufacturing, especially in Germany—and strong competition from new regions and players on the electrification of everything, most notably from China. This transformation is driven by sustainability and the scale-up of green technologies.

In our recent study of 3,000 executives, including 204 in the DACH region, the intensified sustainability focus is apparent in the forecasted spending levels. In the study, conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, budgets are expected to increase by an annual average of almost 11% between 2022 and 2025, and then grow again by an annual average of nearly 13% between 2025 and 2030.

A key focus of that spending will be on shifting sustainability work from a voluntary, rule-of-thumb exercise, to a data-intensive job that enables accurate tracking and reporting, as well as effective decision making. This is particularly the case for the many businesses that have already expanded their focus to Scope 3 targets.

The most ambitious businesses in the region have committed to reducing supply chain emissions by 50% by 2030. Such reductions will be impossible without first getting a far more granular accounting of the environmental impact of every product and service purchased, from material composition to the origin of the raw materials. This is a complex data undertaking—and a wakeup call to any company hoping to achieve their promised Scope 3 goals.

The wakeup call is particularly relevant for DACH businesses—compared with other regions in our study, these businesses are more likely to have already expanded their sustainability focus from internal operations to the supply chain and the products and services they offer. This is not surprising given the manufacturing focus of businesses in the region.

Already, leading automakers in Germany have joined forces to enable a secure and cross-company data exchange of all participants in the automotive value chain, dubbed Catena-X. The first use case of the initiative is to precisely map carbon emissions along the entire supply chain, including traceability of individual components.

Technology adoption—from cloud to Internet of Things, to intelligent automation, to artificial intelligence-driven analytics—will be vital for tracking and reducing environmental impacts; this is where the digital talent shortage will pose a challenge. While DACH businesses in our study have relatively low adoption levels of these key technologies, it’s promising to see those that have deployed them report high effectiveness levels.

We’ve developed five recommendations for how DACH businesses can outperform their markets by embedding sustainability at their core.

#1 Boost sustainability investments to realize full business value