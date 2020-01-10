Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant logo


January 10, 2020

Beyond pilot purgatory: Creating IoT programs that scale

We’ve identified the key levers that help some IoT initiatives deliver genuine value while others remain stuck in a niche.

Visit our IoT & Engineering Services practice

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a growing force that promises new efficiencies, products — and profits. But for many organizations, there is a familiar scenario where IoT is concerned. A pilot project is announced and launched with great fanfare. Early results are promising. But when the time comes to expand the initiative to deliver bona fide business results… nothing. What worked as a pilot cannot be scaled, often for reasons that are never fully understood.

We wanted to understand why some IoT programs fizzle while others sizzle, so we partnered with Forrester Consulting to identify and explain five organizational levers that make all the difference. As our infographic illustrates, the challenges around IoT are significant — but for businesses willing to tame those challenges, the rewards are significant.


To learn more, read Forrester’s report, “No More IoT IOUs: Start Scaling IoT with Five Key Levers.” 
 

Prashanth Bhushan

Asst Vice President, Engineering & IOT

Prashanth Bhushan

Prashanth Bhushan is an AVP in Cognizant's Engineering & IoT practice. With more than 25 years' experience in business and technology integration, he has a deep understanding of the digital solutions driving convergence in the sector, including of OEMs of wireless and consumer devices and embedded devices.

Latest posts

Related posts

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog
  • cognizant:topics/internet-of-things-(iot)
  • cognizant:industries/technology
Subscribe for more and stay relevant

The Modern Business newsletter delivers monthly insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition