Cognizant leaders share career advice with the Class of 2025
Public speaking. Emotional intelligence. Tough questions for interviewers. They’re all ingredients in the “secret sauce” when you’re job hunting in the age of AI.
Millions of new graduates are entering an increasingly competitive job market—and this year, many are grappling with career paths and professional expectations that are being rapidly redefined by AI. Did we say many? “Most” is more like it: according to our research, up to 90% of jobs could be affected by the technology by 2032.
With this seismic shift in mind, what does it take to succeed today when embarking on a career path? What are the skills and attributes that will help job seekers stand out and thrive amidst constant technological change?
Cognizant is addressing this need through its commitment to upskill one million people by 2026 via its global Synapse initiative. But to get the inside scoop, we went straight to the top and asked Cognizant leaders to share their advice for the Class of 2025 on how to get ahead in an increasingly digital economy.
1. Invest in growth, and meet each moment with more curiosity than doubt
“Your first job won’t define you, but your mindset will. If you’re graduating this spring, embrace the journey, not only the plan. Keep learning—including about yourself. Know what energizes you, and where you’re weaker. Step outside your comfort zone and build skills for the role you want next.”
“While titles are important, it’s momentum that really matters, so focus on your trajectory and keep your learning on a steep curve. Remember that careers are rarely linear. Be patient enough to keep going—and curious enough to enjoy the ride.”
Ravi Kumar S., CEO
2. Focus on companies that support continuous learning
“As we look to the future, in many ways it will be an emphasis on skills—not just years of experience, seniority levels or network connections—that determine an individual’s value on a team. Yes, pay, benefits and brand cachet are important. But don’t make those qualities your only pursuit, because here’s an important truth: a company that prioritizes skilling as a critical part of the long-term business strategy will more likely be a place that views their people as their greatest asset to driving growth.”
“In interviews, ask questions like, ‘How deep is your learning and development program?’ ‘Do you offer guidance on what skills to gain to adapt your role to evolving market demand?’ ‘What level of importance does skilling play in performance management and career growth?’ Companies that prioritize your individual worth should go to the top of your list.”
Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer
3. Prioritize critical thinking
“AI won’t replace humans, but it will shape a new era of thinking in how we manage its output. Prioritize critical thinking skills as you interact with and manage these AI systems. AI agents are accelerating digital transformation. A host of skills are needed to support the implementation and management of these agentic systems, and there will be ample opportunity to put critical thinking to use across areas like AI and machine learning, data engineering and infrastructure, responsible AI, governance, security … the list goes on.”
“Embrace a mindset that continuously questions and tests the assumptions of these systems. Your innate human instincts play an increasingly significant role in steering one of the most important measures of business success: informed decision-making.”
Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI
4. Embrace your continued growth
“I have college-age children, and what I tell them is that to succeed in the workplace today, you must lean far more on your soft skills: your ability to communicate, to creatively problem-solve, to think critically. Seek spaces where you’re forced to grow by learning and adapting. This could look like taking a course in creative writing as you apply for programming jobs. Or maybe practicing your public speaking skills so you can sharpen how you connect with others.”
“Expanding and challenging yourself may not always feel natural, but embracing your continued growth is your secret sauce. AI is pushing all of us to enter the gray areas and think outside the box. The future of tech work will be shaped by those who can use AI to amplify their creativity, their empathy, and their ability to solve increasingly complex problems.”
Neal Ramasamy, Chief Information Officer
5. Lead with emotional intelligence
“New graduates have a natural fluency with emerging technologies—that’s a real strength. Leverage it with confidence. But true success comes from combining tech-savviness with emotional intelligence. As AI agents become a regular part of the workforce—learning continuously, operating around the clock—the skills to design, guide and govern these systems will be highly valued. In this context, human qualities like collaboration, empathy and emotional resilience will become even more critical. They will differentiate those who thrive.”
“As I’ve gone through my career journey, what I continue to remind myself is: stay humble, stay curious. Collaborate openly, support others, and be humble enough to learn from those around you. Prioritize joining enterprises that nurture growth, align with your values and offer meaningful experiences.”
Ganesh Ayyar, President, Intuitive Operations, Automation and Industry Solutions
6. Keep an open mind to new opportunities
“Good leaders don't expect perfection from new graduates, but instead look for commitment, diligence and the ability to learn and improve. Keep an open mind to new opportunities that may lie beyond the boundaries of your ‘official’ skills—but for which your experience and skills are still relevant. These are the opportunities that usually spark discovery and innovation.
“For example, AI is transforming how we deliver value in our roles. This is especially important in healthcare, where AI is revolutionizing how we research and develop new drugs, formulate treatment plans, and more. Understanding how this technology is evolving and how it can help your career path is critical to your professional growth.”
Dr. Scott Schell, Chief Medical Officer
7. Don’t look at AI as competition but as an enabler
“While AI is disrupting the banking and financial services industry, don't look at the technology as competition—but as an enabler. Learn to work alongside AI and understand it as it evolves to stay relevant. Use AI tools and technologies to improve your work to demonstrate value and productivity.
“Tomorrow’s financial analysts aren’t going to just work on Excel spreadsheets; they will be synthesizing the insights produced by AI, building strategies and next steps and communicating the same to clients in a meaningful way. As new graduates look for opportunities in banking and financial services, my advice would be to focus on career paths where interpersonal and critical thinking skills can shine.”
Meena Athinathan, VP & Strategic Business Unit Leader of Banking, Americas
