Cognizant leaders share career advice with the Class of 2025

Millions of new graduates are entering an increasingly competitive job market—and this year, many are grappling with career paths and professional expectations that are being rapidly redefined by AI. Did we say many? “Most” is more like it: according to our research, up to 90% of jobs could be affected by the technology by 2032.

With this seismic shift in mind, what does it take to succeed today when embarking on a career path? What are the skills and attributes that will help job seekers stand out and thrive amidst constant technological change?

Cognizant is addressing this need through its commitment to upskill one million people by 2026 via its global Synapse initiative. But to get the inside scoop, we went straight to the top and asked Cognizant leaders to share their advice for the Class of 2025 on how to get ahead in an increasingly digital economy.

1 . Invest in growth, and meet each moment with more curiosity than doubt

“Your first job won’t define you, but your mindset will. If you’re graduating this spring, embrace the journey, not only the plan. Keep learning—including about yourself. Know what energizes you, and where you’re weaker. Step outside your comfort zone and build skills for the role you want next.”