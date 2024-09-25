The AI advantage: why ANZ is positioned for gen AI success

Businesses in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) believe generative AI is critical to their future success. Buoyed by their conviction, businesses in the region report a median planned spend of $15 million, higher than the global average at $12.5 million.

However, a clear majority (69%) believe they aren't moving fast enough with their generative AI strategies, and over half (52%) believe these delays will result in a competitive disadvantage.

At the same time, the ANZ region seems to offer an advantageous landscape for generative AI adoption relative to many other countries. The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, country infrastructure and available talent, for instance—as well as internal factors like the business’s own technology foundation, will influence success with implementing generative AI strategies and how businesses use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 200 in ANZ. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see end of article for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about being able to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

For Australia and New Zealand, the momentum score is 15% higher than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary, but the most impactful are respondents’ more optimistic views than their global peers when it comes to their data readiness and operating model flexibility. Momentum is equally driven by a relatively less pessimistic view of their existing technology infrastructure and the cost and availability of capital, although ANZ businesses still rate both factors as significant inhibitors. Pulling the score back, ANZ leaders are more acutely concerned about generative AI’s impact on sustainability and have above-average concerns about current and prospective employee perceptions.

ANZ gen AI scorecard