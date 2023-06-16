Policies & Guidelines

The purchase of and payment for equipment, supplies and services from external suppliers must be conducted in accordance with established Cognizant Purchase policies. The associates involved in ordering products and services from external suppliers through the CAPPS purchasing system must be familiar with all policies related to purchasing and payables.



Standards of conduct

Dear Cognizant Suppliers and Prospective Suppliers:

We are pleased to release our revised Supplier Standards of Conduct, which are effective October 1, 2021. To view the standards click the link below.

At Cognizant we partner with companies who share our commitment to conducting business ethically and lawfully. We expect all our suppliers to uphold the supplier standards and urge them to adopt similar standards within their own businesses and apply those standards to their next-tier suppliers. The standards are applicable to all of our third-party representatives, suppliers, vendors, subcontractors, and business development agents and their parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, including suppliers engaged by Cognizant’s subsidiaries and affiliates.

The standards align with Cognizant’s Code of Ethics. We hold our suppliers to the same standards to which we hold our employees.

We earn trust. Cognizant is committed to working with reputable business partners who share our dedication to ethical business conduct and policies.

We do the right thing, the right way. Cognizant expects its suppliers to conduct business in an ethical manner and in compliance with all local laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which they do business, including, but not limited to, anticorruption, insider trading, and international trade laws.

We respect people and the environment. We hold our suppliers accountable for complying with Labor, Human Rights, and Environmental laws and standards and for having policies and procedures in place to measure and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in their operations and supply chains.

We live up to our responsibilities. Cognizant’s suppliers must respect intellectual property rights, protect data related to Cognizant, and meet minimum Information Security standards.

We look forward to your continued support and partnership.

Sincerely,

Al Williams

Chief Procurement Officer