Navigating change: gen AI and entertainment jobs



In quality assurance testing, for example, gen AI-powered tools can perform routine testing procedures, detecting basic bugs. QA testers can then focus on intricate exploratory testing, user experience assessment, and edge cases that require human intuition.

Meanwhile, in theme park management, gen AI could be employed to optimize ride wait times based on real-time data. Staff members would collaborate with the systems to interpret the data, make strategic adjustments, and create personalized experiences for visitors.

Navigating the change: best practices

Media & entertainment enterprises are looking at a tumultuous period as they fold gen AI into their operations. Here are some best practices to minimize disruption and build value:

1. Help the workforce learn and adapt

Leaders should emphasize the importance of lifelong learning and adaptation. Individuals should be empowered to upskill and reskill, enabling them to remain valuable contributors in a rapidly evolving work environment. For media & entertainment companies, this might mean encouraging IT professionals to stay up to date with evolving generative AI technologies. They could upskill and specialize, for example, by learning to implement gen AI-based cybersecurity measures.

Businesses should also offer workshops in which creators learn to use gen AI-powered tools for concept art, allowing them to experiment while maintaining their unique artistic styles.

In general, training programs should be tailored to address specific skill gaps within departments, aligning with each department's objectives. Leaders should encourage collaboration between departments to foster knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary skill development.

Media & entertainment companies need to establish reskilling and upskilling initiatives that help employees transition into new roles or acquire skills relevant to the evolving job landscape. This could involve online learning platforms; companies could partner with such platforms to provide courses on gen AI ethics, storytelling, and more. This would empower employees, such as scriptwriters, to understand the nuances of AI-generated content and adapt their creative processes accordingly.

Job redesign, too, will be important. Companies should focus on redesigning roles to capitalize on human strengths that gen AI cannot replicate, such as empathy, creativity, complex decision-making, and ethical judgment. In the marketing department, while gen AI might handle data analysis to identify target audiences, human marketers would apply their creativity to craft emotionally resonant campaigns that resonate with their audience.

2. Transparency and communication

Media & entertainment firms should foster transparent communication regarding the integration of gen AI into the organization. That means addressing stakeholders’ concerns and sharing the rationale behind gen AI adoption.

For example, when gen AI-generated legal documents are employed, the legal team should transparently communicate how the tech contributes to drafting contracts more efficiently, ensuring clarity, while emphasizing that legal experts still provide the critical analysis and decision-making.

And for any in-person event, it’s vital to highlight how generative AI is enhancing the guest experience. Businesses must explain how algorithms assist in predicting visitor preferences, leading to more personalized recommendations for attractions and merchandise.

3. Get employees involved

It’s crucial to involve employees in the gen AI integration process. They should be encouraged to contribute ideas on how the technology can be leveraged to streamline tasks and create new opportunities, fostering a sense of ownership and collaboration. Application developers could hold brainstorming sessions, for example, in which developers collaborate with generative AI systems to ideate and prototype new features, enhancing creativity and innovation.

Companies should also establish cross-functional teams comprising animators, data analysts, and generative AI specialists to collaboratively develop new interactive experiences that seamlessly blend AI-generated content with traditional storytelling.

Opportunities ahead

Generative AI offers opportunities for increased efficiency, optimization of processes, and the allocation of human resources to more strategic tasks.

But the technology must be approached in a discerning fashion—especially by media & entertainment companies, for which creativity is the keystone. While efficiency gains are possible, there are considerations that demand thoughtful management. The potential for job displacements in certain areas necessitates a strategic approach to workforce planning and the need for reskilling initiatives to ensure a smooth transition for affected employees.



