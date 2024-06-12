Field operations is critical to CSPs. Enter gen AI

Figure 3

Moving forward with gen AI for field operations



Here are three steps CSPs can take to start or accelerate their gen AI field operations journey:

1) Identify gen AI use cases that materially elevate the field operations journey. CSPs should identify gen AI use cases that will create and deliver distinct, significant incremental value. This assessment should include both use cases that currently utilize traditional AI/ML and ones that are net new.



Certain use cases will need to be put on the back burner until underlying technology and regulatory landscapes mature. These include those involving complex decisions, safety considerations and legal implications, as well as use cases that specifically benefit from human oversight.



The key is to start by focusing on field operations use cases that gen AI can handle optimally. Then, categorize and prioritize these use cases based on impact, feasibility and ease of implementation (i.e., quick wins, big bets).



2) Set up data capabilities and practices for gen AI. A big factor in the feasibility and ease of gen AI use case implementation is data: the availability, ownership and readiness of field operations data, as well as the CSP’s overall data capabilities, including data infrastructure, data literacy/fluency and data processes.



To implement a use case such as the smart coach described above, field operations will need to integrate data from systems most likely owned by other business functions, such as human resources (i.e., performance management and learning and development systems).



Leading CSPs with advanced data capabilities are better equipped to support gen AI. Others can catch up by establishing a roadmap for their data infrastructure, making their data processes gen AI-ready, and training and empowering their field tech personnel to be fluent in handling data.



3) Approach implementation decisions with well-informed perspectives. When it comes to implementation, it mostly comes down to the decision of procuring a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) gen AI application/model and providing the necessary data, context and training or custom-building the gen AI application/models.



When answering the build vs. buy question, CSPs should start with the concept of business value and broader objectives and think beyond the output of the system. Key considerations include in-house talent, time to market/value requirements and total cost of ownership.



Additionally, CSPs should evaluate the foundational model, complexity and methodology involved in making the AI models fit the needs of the field operations use cases (i.e., prompt /context learning, fine-tuning). The answer isn’t to do nothing or take a wait-and-watch approach. CSPs should work with the right external experts, consultants or partners to help research and make decisions if they don’t want to go it alone.

With the right balance of quick-win and big-bet field operations gen AI use cases—along with data capabilities and applications and models that enable implementation—field operations will have the foundational elements they need to start or accelerate their gen AI journey. Sustained success comes with executive support, vision, strategy and roadmaps that enable field operations to weave gen AI throughout their processes.

The journey will require a strong commitment, and few CSPs will choose to do this entirely on their own. CSPs must identify and work with trusted partners that will support them through shared financial success models.

