What is voice biometrics in banking?

Voice biometrics in banking refers to the use of a person’s voice to provide a biometric authentication ability, often eliminating the use of an additional authentication step such as entering an account number and PIN to access an account. Using the human voice for secure access accomplishes the same goal as using other biological traits specific to individuals, including iris patterns and fingerprints.

What are the business benefits voice biometrics in banking?

The use of voice authentication for banks provides customers with an additional, user-friendly way to authenticate themselves, thus delivering a consistent and superior user experience while providing banks with strong authentication across channels. Lower back office costs to authenticate customers and customer convenience in case they forget their account number or PIN are other benefits.