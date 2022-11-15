What is virtual reality?

Virtual reality uses digital technologies that blend the cyber world of data with the physical world, enabling users to interact with and react to a non-physical “reality.” Virtual reality technology can range from a computer screen showing how a product would look in a customer’s home to head-mounted displays that provide an immersive virtual experience.

What are the business benefits of virtual reality?

Virtual reality can drive retail traffic and sales by providing a more exciting, informative and personalized experience. It can reduce the time and cost of repairs and increase the productivity and quality of repair personnel through more realistic and effective training. It can also provide a platform for new revenue-generating services, such as location-based advertising or the sale of supplemental products and services in a virtual environment.