What is unstructured data?

Unstructured data does not conform to a predefined data model. Examples of it include graphical images, fingerprint readers, emails, natural language processing and social media content.

What are the business benefits of unstructured data?

Unstructured data is more challenging to process, but the most valuable, rich insights are garnered from it. Unstructured data analytics enables businesses to analyze data like photos, natural language, video, social media activity and other complex data, and then leverage technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to better understand the market and get a complete view of their customers.