What is thick data?

Thick data is the result of the collaboration between data scientists and anthropologists working together to make sense of large amounts of data. Together, they analyze data, looking for qualitative information like insights, preferences, motivations and reasons for behaviors. This humanistic information enables better business decision-making, as well as product and service development.

What are the business benefits of thick data?

Thick data helps businesses analyze data created by their customers, through their online behavior and interactions, to decode their needs, preferences, sentiments and grievances—and to create more personalized experiences and services with data-driven business decisions. The real power of thick data is that it allows companies to humanize mountains of data to understand what motivates their customers and segment them to develop sales and marketing strategies that apply specifically to each group.