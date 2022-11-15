What is process analysis?

Process analysis is the exercise of analyzing processes to identify opportunities to improve the way they operate. Using process analysis, companies can evaluate their business processes and pinpoint what is and isn’t working within their operations.

What are the business benefits of process analysis?

Through process analysis, companies can reengineer processes with digital technology, tools, and personnel, in order to simplify how they work with lower cost of ownership. Process analysis can also be used to identify issues across the organization, as well as to uncover opportunities for improving operational efficiency, customer service, and customer experience, including where intelligent process automation (IPA) can be applied.