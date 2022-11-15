What is perishable data?
Perishable data refers to information that has transient business value, degrades significantly over time and must be acted upon if any benefit is to be derived from it. This data is often generated in an internet of things (IoT) edge computing environment.
What are the business benefits of mastering perishable data?
Although data perishability can make it difficult to anticipate and respond to sudden shifts in business trends, mastering perishable data has definite advantages. Some of its benefits are:
- On-the-fly insight. Perishable data can provide near-real-time insights—especially IoT/edge-created data such as industrial telemetry information, video surveillance feeds and retail transaction date.
- Swift action. Data sourced from edge computing devices reduces time to action and accelerates response time.
- Disposability. Since perishable data is useful for a limited time—often only hours—it does not need to be retained long term in a data center; rather, it can be discarded after use, saving data storage space and costs.