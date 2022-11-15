What is perishable data?

Perishable data refers to information that has transient business value, degrades significantly over time and must be acted upon if any benefit is to be derived from it. This data is often generated in an internet of things (IoT) edge computing environment.

What are the business benefits of mastering perishable data?

Although data perishability can make it difficult to anticipate and respond to sudden shifts in business trends, mastering perishable data has definite advantages. Some of its benefits are: