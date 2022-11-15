What is an online whiteboard?

An online whiteboard—also called an interactive whiteboard—is a learning tool that delivers the benefits of a traditional in-room whiteboard to remote colleagues over the web. It enables presenters to explain concepts and explore ideas with colleagues in real time over the internet—typically via a videoconferencing application (such as Webex, Zoom, Teams, etc.).

What are the business benefits of an online whiteboard?

Online whiteboards have become critical tools for both businesses and academic institutions, improving efficiency, convenience, engagement and performance. Among this tool’s most prevalent benefits are: