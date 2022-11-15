What are oil and gas workforce solutions?

Oil and gas workforce solutions are systems and processes that help organizations manage their human resources. In the oil and gas industry, workers often face hazardous conditions in critical areas. This makes the focus on an efficient, optimized and informed workforce paramount. Many energy companies seeking to modernize their legacy solutions are doing so using digital platforms such as mobile solutions, collaboration software, business analytics and the cloud.

What are the business benefits of oil and gas workforce solutions?

As oil and gas companies seek new ways of doing more with less, a top concern is how to manage their workforce. The latest oil and gas workforce solutions help make this easier by offering real-time visibility into labor, equipment and assets and work in process. Often leveraging digital technologies, these tools can help managers make better operational decisions as they monitor labor costs, improve resource utilization and boost productivity. Other workforce solutions are available to help with workforce collaboration, manage crew scheduling, optimize workflows, generate emergency alerts, and to dispatch crews to repair field assets and restore outages.