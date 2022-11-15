Skip to main content Skip to footer
Marketing automation

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation is software designed to automate marketing planning, management, coordination and measurement of success. Technologically savvy marketing departments are automating repetitive tasks such as social media, emails and other website actions. Marketing automation technology makes tasks like these easier.

What are the business benefits of marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms streamline marketing and sales organization efforts by handling repetitive, manual and time-consuming processes with automated solutions, saving time and cost.

