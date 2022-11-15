What is experience transformation?
Experience transformation—also called customer experience (CX) or employee experience (EX) transformation—is the practice of optimizing customers’ interactions with your company by making sales and service processes simple, streamlined and fluid for the customer.
What are the business benefits of experience transformation?
Transforming the customer or employee experience can deliver multiple business benefits to an organization, including:
- Performance. A well-planned and designed experience transformation strategy can foster a positive service culture within an organization—one that not only delights customers but also drives performance.
- Adaptability. Transforming a company’s CX can help the organization better pivot to a constantly changing competitive landscape, as well as market demands, and consumer wants and preferences.
- Retention. A successfully transformed customer experience can yield more satisfied customers, which builds a degree of customer loyalty and retention than can ultimately result in higher revenue and profitability.
- Efficiency. A successfully transformed employee experience can yield more efficient, effective and cohesive teams that support holistic CX at each step of the customer journey.