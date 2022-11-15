What is energy management?

Energy management is a process that uses technology and processes to monitor and minimize an organization’s energy use and expenses, while promoting sustainability measures to optimize resources. Leading organizations are going beyond traditional monitoring of utility bills to smart metering and management of energy use in buildings, supply chains, product design, transportation, and plant equipment.

What are the business benefits of energy management?

Energy management reduces costs by matching energy use to weather conditions, building occupancy and other factors. Analysis of usage patterns provides early warning and proactive remediation of problems with energy-consuming equipment and infrastructure such as windows and thermostats. Energy management also helps organizations comply with environmental regulations and conservation incentive programs.