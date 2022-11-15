What is a digital product development process?

A digital product development process is a defined, standard set of steps, stakeholder, and delivery methodology that is used by an organization’s design and engineering teams to produce digital products.

What are the business benefits of a digital product development process?

Among the benefits of an effective digital product development process are that a proven successful operating model can be reused again and again for product development, streamlining the process and accelerating time to market. Also, a digital product development process can define the development philosophy of an engineering team, so team members can see how the process aligns with the organization’s larger business goals.