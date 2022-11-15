What is digital product development?

Digital product development refers to the engineering of software-driven user experiences that improve an organization’s user journey, in part or in total. It typically employs agile development methodologies to deliver products at speed while regularly testing and iterating based on stakeholder input.

What are the business benefits of digital product development?

The primary business benefit of digital product development is the delivery of a digital product that uses the latest and most appropriate technology to maximize the user experience. A second benefit is scalability; as user needs and software availability evolve, digital products can do the same—constantly improving to meet escalating user expectations.