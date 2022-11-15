What is data transformation?

Data transformation refers to the conversion of raw data from one source/format to a different, ready-to-use source/format, so the data can be automatically transferred from one type of file system to another. With data transformation, digital assets can be converted to run on a different platform, and programs can be converted from one computer language to another.

What are the business benefits of data transformation?

Leading-edge data transformation processes and tools can foster multiple business benefits, including: