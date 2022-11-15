Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data transformation

What is data transformation?

Data transformation refers to the conversion of raw data from one source/format to a different, ready-to-use source/format, so the data can be automatically transferred from one type of file system to another. With data transformation, digital assets can be converted to run on a different platform, and programs can be converted from one computer language to another.

What are the business benefits of data transformation?

Leading-edge data transformation processes and tools can foster multiple business benefits, including:

  • Usability. Data transformation enables organizations to collect and structure large volumes of information, making it easier to utilize and facilitating better business decisions.
  • Quality. When data is properly formatted, validated and managed, its quality improves, minimizing (or even eliminating) “bad data” issues like metadata inconsistencies, indexing errors, incompatible formats, duplicates and missing values.
  • Efficiency. A state-of-the-art data transformation tool can consolidate integrations, as well as improve data efficiency, by producing data exchanges among APIs and cloud applications—all in a single, simple platform.
