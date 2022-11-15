What are connected places?

Connected places, also known as smart spaces, are physical locations equipped with networked sensors to give owners, occupants and managers more and better information about the condition of those locations and how they are used. Locations can range from a building with networked temperature and motion sensors to a vehicle that constantly reports its location, performance and maintenance needs.

What are the business benefits of connected places?

Connected places reduce energy costs through real-time adjustments of heating, cooling and lighting based on changes in weather and building occupancy. Early warning of problems in heating, plumbing and other infrastructure can reduce costly repairs and inconvenience to occupants. Smart surveillance and security systems improve the experience for occupants, as can sensors alerting them when (for example) laundry or exercise equipment is available.